Former president Bill Clinton has called for a coordinated approach between the US and its allies when dealing with China. Photo: Getty Images
US-China relations ‘upended’ by Xi Jinping’s reign, says Bill Clinton
- Former president sits down with British ex-prime minister Tony Blair to talk about how Xi’s abolition of term limits has changed relationship
- Joe Biden administration should work with allies for a coordinated approach, they recommend
Topic | US-China decoupling
