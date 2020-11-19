President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech to the Apec CEO summit via video link on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech to the Apec CEO summit via video link on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

President Xi says China is willing and open for new free-trade deals in speech to Apec CEOs

  • Days after China and 14 other countries signed RCEP, Xi says his government does not seek to decouple or exclude
  • US President Trump is expected to make an appearance at Apec on Friday, a sign that Washington-Beijing rivalries may come to the fore

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Teddy Ng and Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 1:51pm, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
