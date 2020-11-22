As of June, China had sent more than 1,000 peacekeeping troops to South Sudan, a key ally where it has large oil investments. Photo: AFP As of June, China had sent more than 1,000 peacekeeping troops to South Sudan, a key ally where it has large oil investments. Photo: AFP
As of June, China had sent more than 1,000 peacekeeping troops to South Sudan, a key ally where it has large oil investments. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China likely to take bigger role in peacekeeping missions in West Africa

  • Beijing has pledged to increase funding and troop numbers for UN operations in the Sahel
  • The unstable region is also a strategic point for Beijing’s trade ambitions in the continent

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:51pm, 22 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
As of June, China had sent more than 1,000 peacekeeping troops to South Sudan, a key ally where it has large oil investments. Photo: AFP As of June, China had sent more than 1,000 peacekeeping troops to South Sudan, a key ally where it has large oil investments. Photo: AFP
As of June, China had sent more than 1,000 peacekeeping troops to South Sudan, a key ally where it has large oil investments. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE