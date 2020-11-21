Coal-fired power plants emit large quantities of carbon dioxide. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese cash funds African coal plant building despite environmental concerns
- While many countries, including China, are increasingly looking to green energy, it continues to bankroll coal-fired power plants across the continent
- Chinese-funded projects include a scheme to boost Zimbabwe’s energy supplies that uses a heavily polluting form of technology
Topic | China-Africa relations
Coal-fired power plants emit large quantities of carbon dioxide. Photo: Shutterstock