China is the world’s largest exporter of rare earths, according to the US Geological Survey. Photo: Imaginechina
US-China rivalry: Pentagon invests US$12.7 million in rare earth producers to reduce reliance on China
- Bulk of funding goes to MP Materials, which owns the world’s largest rare earth mine outside China
- US has traditionally depended on China for its supply of the metals, which are used in everything from smartphones to military hardware
Topic | Rare earth element
