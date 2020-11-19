China is the world’s largest exporter of rare earths, according to the US Geological Survey. Photo: Imaginechina China is the world’s largest exporter of rare earths, according to the US Geological Survey. Photo: Imaginechina
China is the world’s largest exporter of rare earths, according to the US Geological Survey. Photo: Imaginechina
China /  Diplomacy

US-China rivalry: Pentagon invests US$12.7 million in rare earth producers to reduce reliance on China

  • Bulk of funding goes to MP Materials, which owns the world’s largest rare earth mine outside China
  • US has traditionally depended on China for its supply of the metals, which are used in everything from smartphones to military hardware

Topic |   Rare earth element
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is the world’s largest exporter of rare earths, according to the US Geological Survey. Photo: Imaginechina China is the world’s largest exporter of rare earths, according to the US Geological Survey. Photo: Imaginechina
China is the world’s largest exporter of rare earths, according to the US Geological Survey. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE