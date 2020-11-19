The US Capitol. Katherine Tai has been suggested as the potential leader of USTR in conversations with president-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, according to sources. Photo: Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
‘Everyone likes Katherine Tai’: House trade lawyer emerges as USTR contender
- Staff lawyer on House Ways and Means said to be gaining support in Congress to be the next US trade representative
- Seen as a steady hand by the business community, she was previously head of China enforcement at USTR and speaks fluent Mandarin
Topic | US-China relations
