US actions could raise risk of war over Taiwan, warns Chinese leading military researcher
- Zhou Bo from the PLA’s Academy of Military Science says Beijing does not want to use force to reunify island but it was worried about some US actions
- Comments come after two US-based researchers argue there is no reason to believe that either side is preparing an immediate strike
