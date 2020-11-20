Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her home on Thursday for a British Columbia Supreme Court hearing on her extradition case. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada border officer says he can’t recall who wanted the passwords for Meng Wanzhou’s electronic devices
- The police later obtained the passwords, but Sowmith Katragadda said this was ‘absolutely not’ his intention
- Meng’s lawyers say her devices and passwords were obtained as part of an evidence-gathering exercise orchestrated by the American FBI
