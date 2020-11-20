EPA head Andrew Wheeler is expected to hold talks in Taiwan on “international cooperation on environmental protection issues”. Photo: AP EPA head Andrew Wheeler is expected to hold talks in Taiwan on “international cooperation on environmental protection issues”. Photo: AP
EPA head Andrew Wheeler is expected to hold talks in Taiwan on “international cooperation on environmental protection issues”. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US environment protection chief to visit Taiwan in December

  • Andrew Wheeler will travel to the self-ruled island for bilateral discussions, Taiwanese premier says
  • It will be the third trip by a senior American official since August

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:32pm, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
EPA head Andrew Wheeler is expected to hold talks in Taiwan on “international cooperation on environmental protection issues”. Photo: AP EPA head Andrew Wheeler is expected to hold talks in Taiwan on “international cooperation on environmental protection issues”. Photo: AP
EPA head Andrew Wheeler is expected to hold talks in Taiwan on “international cooperation on environmental protection issues”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE