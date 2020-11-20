American soldiers have been stationed in Afghanistan since 2001. Photo: AFP American soldiers have been stationed in Afghanistan since 2001. Photo: AFP
American soldiers have been stationed in Afghanistan since 2001. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s next border friction may be with Afghanistan, the ‘graveyard of empires’

  • US troop withdrawal risks a political and security vacuum on the border of Xinjiang which could be filled by anti-Chinese groups
  • But senior State Council adviser says China has no interest in filling the void left by Washington in the Central Asian nation

Topic |   Afghanistan
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 11:00pm, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
American soldiers have been stationed in Afghanistan since 2001. Photo: AFP American soldiers have been stationed in Afghanistan since 2001. Photo: AFP
American soldiers have been stationed in Afghanistan since 2001. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE