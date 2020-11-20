US President Donald Trump oversaw a period of increasing tension and antagonism with China. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump oversaw a period of increasing tension and antagonism with China. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump oversaw a period of increasing tension and antagonism with China. Photo: AFP
China-US relations: Biden should avoid Trump era’s ‘three traps’, researcher says

  • Trying to see the Chinese state as separate from the Chinese Communist Party ‘is a mistake’
  • Excessive and extreme anti-Chinese policies could backfire, causing Chinese people to retreat into anti-Americanism, Cheng Li says

Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Nov, 2020

