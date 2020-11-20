Stephen Ellison, British consul general in Chongqing, rescues a drowning student, who had fallen into a river by accident, at a scenic spot in Chongqing on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Stephen Ellison, British consul general in Chongqing, rescues a drowning student, who had fallen into a river by accident, at a scenic spot in Chongqing on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Stephen Ellison, British consul general in Chongqing, rescues a drowning student, who had fallen into a river by accident, at a scenic spot in Chongqing on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China bravery award for British diplomat’s rescue of drowning student

  • British consul general in Chongqing says he is honoured and will give reward money to charity
  • Long live the friendship between Chinese and British people, he says

Topic |   China Society
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:38pm, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Stephen Ellison, British consul general in Chongqing, rescues a drowning student, who had fallen into a river by accident, at a scenic spot in Chongqing on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Stephen Ellison, British consul general in Chongqing, rescues a drowning student, who had fallen into a river by accident, at a scenic spot in Chongqing on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Stephen Ellison, British consul general in Chongqing, rescues a drowning student, who had fallen into a river by accident, at a scenic spot in Chongqing on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE