President-elect Joe Biden is considered to be an Atlanticist who will pursue better relations with Europe. But where does that leave China in the years long bilateral investment treaty talks with the European Union? Photo: AP Photo
China-EU investment talks: both sides upbeat in public but quiet doubts in Beijing about Biden effect
- China’s signing on to RCEP and 34th round of talks to hammer out Comprehensive Agreement on Investment bring positive messages
- But China observers say a more Europe-friendly US president may tilt the balance and cause the EU to be less willing to compromise
Topic | RCEP
