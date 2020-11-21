Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver on Friday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou: Canada border agent ‘falsified account of questioning’, defence lawyer claims in court
- Sowmith Katragadda’s notes about the questioning of the Huawei executive at Vancouver’s airport contradict those of his supervisor, lawyer Mona Duckett says in hearing
- Duckett has been trying to prove that Katragadda’s conduct was a result of police and FBI direction, and not just for border purposes
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver on Friday. Photo: AP