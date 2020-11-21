The Export-Import Bank of China has suspended some debt payments from poor countries under the G20’s DSSI scheme. Photo: Imaginechina The Export-Import Bank of China has suspended some debt payments from poor countries under the G20’s DSSI scheme. Photo: Imaginechina
The Export-Import Bank of China has suspended some debt payments from poor countries under the G20’s DSSI scheme. Photo: Imaginechina
Coronavirus: China suspends US$2.1 billion in debt service for poor nations

  • Beijing says official bilateral lender and a commercial creditor offer relief to help debtors weather the pandemic
  • Beneficiaries not specified but Zambia and Angola have recently received debt service payment relief in line with a G20 initiative

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Nov, 2020

