Joe Biden welcomes Xi Jinping to the US during a 2015 visit. Photo: AP
China should be prepared in case relations with US get worse under Joe Biden, government adviser warns
- Former party school official Zheng Bijian tells conference Beijing must strengthen its military in case new administration does not see situation improve
- Another senior adviser, former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan, urges president-elect to end tech war to help global recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | US-China relations
Joe Biden welcomes Xi Jinping to the US during a 2015 visit. Photo: AP