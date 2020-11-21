Joe Biden welcomes Xi Jinping to the US during a 2015 visit. Photo: AP Joe Biden welcomes Xi Jinping to the US during a 2015 visit. Photo: AP
China should be prepared in case relations with US get worse under Joe Biden, government adviser warns

  • Former party school official Zheng Bijian tells conference Beijing must strengthen its military in case new administration does not see situation improve
  • Another senior adviser, former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan, urges president-elect to end tech war to help global recovery after Covid-19 pandemic

Guo Rui in Guangzhou and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 10:02pm, 21 Nov, 2020

