Zhang Jie inspects waters near the Spratlys in the South China Sea in 2013 when he was deputy director of the Hainan Maritime Safety Administration. Photo: Zhang Jie
South China Sea: one man’s vision to save life in troubled waters
- Retired maritime inspector Zhang Jie hopes the international community can find enough common ground to work together on maritime rescue missions
- But tensions over China’s artificial islands have hindered progress
