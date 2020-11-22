Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the G20 summit via video link in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese President Xi Jinping proposes global QR code system to help free up travel
- Xi tells G20 summit that countries need to standardise arrangements and open up fast tracks to help get people on the move again
- The codes are widely used in China – but will other countries sign up for such a system?
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
