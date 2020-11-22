An adviser to US President Donald Trump expects the ban on the TikTok and WeChat apps to succeed “even if the administration changes”. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s WeChat, TikTok bans will go through, White House aide says
- Apps will be prohibited ‘even if there’s a change in administration’, national security adviser Robert O’Brien says
- Also under the microscope are other Chinese companies that have popular apps in the US ‘that are taking a lot of data from the American people’
Topic | US-China tech war
