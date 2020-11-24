Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidency even though he has not spelt out his position on US-Taiwan relations. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidency even though he has not spelt out his position on US-Taiwan relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidency even though he has not spelt out his position on US-Taiwan relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Explainer |
US-China-Taiwan: how will Biden change the balance?

  • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was among the first to tweet her congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
  • The US president-elect is expected to walk a fine line that offers support to Taipei but does not antagonise Beijing

Topic |   Taiwan
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 1:47am, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidency even though he has not spelt out his position on US-Taiwan relations. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidency even though he has not spelt out his position on US-Taiwan relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidency even though he has not spelt out his position on US-Taiwan relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE