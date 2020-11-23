Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the China and France should “accommodate each other’s legitimate concerns”. Photo: EPE-EFE Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the China and France should “accommodate each other’s legitimate concerns”. Photo: EPE-EFE
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the China and France should “accommodate each other’s legitimate concerns”. Photo: EPE-EFE
China supports European push for ‘strategic autonomy’, Wang Yi says

  • Chinese foreign minister tells French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian that the direction is ‘in line with Europe’s long-term interests’
  • Remarks follow call for EU to work with Biden administration to tackle Beijing

Kristin Huang
Updated: 7:12pm, 23 Nov, 2020

