The PLA undertook a massive operation to deliver thousands of tonnes of winter supplies in hundreds of trucks to Chinese soldiers stationed at the border with India. Photo: CCTV The PLA undertook a massive operation to deliver thousands of tonnes of winter supplies in hundreds of trucks to Chinese soldiers stationed at the border with India. Photo: CCTV
The PLA undertook a massive operation to deliver thousands of tonnes of winter supplies in hundreds of trucks to Chinese soldiers stationed at the border with India. Photo: CCTV
China /  Diplomacy

China-India border dispute: massive convoy delivers winter supplies to troops at Himalayan outposts

  • A week-long transport mission delivered rations to Chinese soldiers stationed along the border with India, according to state media
  • Both sides have deployed extra troops in the high-altitude conflict zone during their worst stand-off in decades

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:08pm, 23 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The PLA undertook a massive operation to deliver thousands of tonnes of winter supplies in hundreds of trucks to Chinese soldiers stationed at the border with India. Photo: CCTV The PLA undertook a massive operation to deliver thousands of tonnes of winter supplies in hundreds of trucks to Chinese soldiers stationed at the border with India. Photo: CCTV
The PLA undertook a massive operation to deliver thousands of tonnes of winter supplies in hundreds of trucks to Chinese soldiers stationed at the border with India. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE