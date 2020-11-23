The PLA undertook a massive operation to deliver thousands of tonnes of winter supplies in hundreds of trucks to Chinese soldiers stationed at the border with India. Photo: CCTV
China-India border dispute: massive convoy delivers winter supplies to troops at Himalayan outposts
- A week-long transport mission delivered rations to Chinese soldiers stationed along the border with India, according to state media
- Both sides have deployed extra troops in the high-altitude conflict zone during their worst stand-off in decades
