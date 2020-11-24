Chinese flee northern Ethiopia as civil conflict hits region

“We know that safety and security, peace and stability are key to foreign investors and that’s why we are trying to bring the situation back to normalcy, so that the economic and industrialisation process that we have started in Ethiopia could continue without major disruption.”

Belt and Road Initiative Ethiopia is one of Africa’s fastest growing economies and has attracted billions of dollars of Chinese investment, thanks to President Xi Jinping’s, an ambitious trade and infrastructure programme that aims to revive and extend trade routes to Europe and Africa with upgraded or new railways, ports, pipelines, power grids and highways.

crossfire between government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front But some of the Chinese helping to realise those projects have caught in the(TPLF).

According to state news agency Xinhua, 204 Chinese citizens left western Tigray by car on Thursday, including 187 workers from state-owned China CAMC Engineering, who had been working on the Welkait sugar plant on the front line of the conflict.

Earlier, Debretsion Gebremichael, the leader of the TPLF, claimed the Ethiopian government used hi-tech weaponry including drones to attack people and major infrastructure projects, including the Welkait sugar factory, an accusation that was later denied by the government.

The latest evacuation came after Gezhouba Group, one of the biggest construction and engineering companies in China, evacuated 402 workers and engineers from a water project near Mekele, Tigray’s capital city, on November 11, according to the company.

The Chinese embassy in Addis Ababa said on Sunday it had also helped evacuations by people from third countries, without giving more details.

Chanaka said on Monday that while the situation in Tigray would be brought under control, the biggest challenge to the country’s economy was the coronavirus pandemic, which had restricted travel between China and Ethiopia.

More than 33,000 Ethiopians have fled to eastern Sudan since the armed conflict broke out earlier this month between Tigray region special forces, led by the TPLF, and the Ethiopian National Defence Force.