Antony Blinken is seen as a moderate and an official Beijing could work with to stabilise relations, according to Chinese analysts. Photo: Reuters Antony Blinken is seen as a moderate and an official Beijing could work with to stabilise relations, according to Chinese analysts. Photo: Reuters
Antony Blinken is seen as a moderate and an official Beijing could work with to stabilise relations, according to Chinese analysts. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: Biden’s pick for secretary of state seen as ‘someone Beijing can work with’

  • President-elect expected to nominate long-time adviser Antony Blinken to be top diplomat
  • Chinese analysts say he’s ‘a pragmatic type’ and it would be a positive move for Beijing

Topic |   US-China relations
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 7:20am, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Antony Blinken is seen as a moderate and an official Beijing could work with to stabilise relations, according to Chinese analysts. Photo: Reuters Antony Blinken is seen as a moderate and an official Beijing could work with to stabilise relations, according to Chinese analysts. Photo: Reuters
Antony Blinken is seen as a moderate and an official Beijing could work with to stabilise relations, according to Chinese analysts. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE