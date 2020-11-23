President Donald Trump has resumed his confrontational stance towards China since the US election. Photo: AFP
Taiwan visit by admiral ‘suggests two months of provocation by Donald Trump’
- Beijing is best advised to avoid being baited by US president, to prevent escalation into conflict, according to military insider
- Leak of visit by Rear Admiral Michael Studeman is unusual and may deter further moves by the next US administration, former Pentagon official says
