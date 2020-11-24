Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Canadian officer says US never asked for Meng Wanzhou’s electronic passwords – but he took them

  • Constable Gurvinder Dhaliwal of the RCMP says the border agency that provided the passcodes tried to get them back – but they had been filed with the courts
  • Meng’s lawyers have depicted the illegal handover of the passcodes as part of a covert operation to gather evidence against her, orchestrated by the FBI

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 6:34am, 24 Nov, 2020

