US President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. Photo: AP
breaking | US agency allows formal Joe Biden transition to begin after Donald Trump’s lawsuits fail
- General Services Administration has ascertained that Biden is the ‘apparent winner’ of the US election
- The move clears the way for the President-elect’s aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on plans for takeover on January 20
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
