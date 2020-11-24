Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his EU counterpart on the same day the European Union leadership spoke to US president-elect Joe Biden for the first time. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his EU counterpart on the same day the European Union leadership spoke to US president-elect Joe Biden for the first time. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his EU counterpart on the same day the European Union leadership spoke to US president-elect Joe Biden for the first time. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China reminds EU to chart its own course as European leaders reach out to Biden

  • Chinese foreign minister seeks briefing on the bloc’s initiative for a transatlantic alliance with US president-elect
  • Call to Brussels urges EU to avoid economic decoupling and a new cold war

Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his EU counterpart on the same day the European Union leadership spoke to US president-elect Joe Biden for the first time. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his EU counterpart on the same day the European Union leadership spoke to US president-elect Joe Biden for the first time. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his EU counterpart on the same day the European Union leadership spoke to US president-elect Joe Biden for the first time. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE