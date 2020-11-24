Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his EU counterpart on the same day the European Union leadership spoke to US president-elect Joe Biden for the first time. Photo: EPA-EFE
China reminds EU to chart its own course as European leaders reach out to Biden
- Chinese foreign minister seeks briefing on the bloc’s initiative for a transatlantic alliance with US president-elect
- Call to Brussels urges EU to avoid economic decoupling and a new cold war
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his EU counterpart on the same day the European Union leadership spoke to US president-elect Joe Biden for the first time. Photo: EPA-EFE