John Kerry, then serving as US secretary of state, meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2016. Photo: AFP John Kerry, then serving as US secretary of state, meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2016. Photo: AFP
John Kerry, then serving as US secretary of state, meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2016. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Biden cabinet: John Kerry as climate tsar ‘may cool US-China tensions’

  • Kerry and Chinese counterparts cooperated on climate change when he was secretary of state in the Obama administration
  • But restoring international ties severed under Donald Trump may prove difficult or create fresh power struggles with Beijing

Topic |   Climate change
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 10:08pm, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
John Kerry, then serving as US secretary of state, meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2016. Photo: AFP John Kerry, then serving as US secretary of state, meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2016. Photo: AFP
John Kerry, then serving as US secretary of state, meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2016. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE