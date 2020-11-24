John Kerry, then serving as US secretary of state, meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2016. Photo: AFP
Biden cabinet: John Kerry as climate tsar ‘may cool US-China tensions’
- Kerry and Chinese counterparts cooperated on climate change when he was secretary of state in the Obama administration
- But restoring international ties severed under Donald Trump may prove difficult or create fresh power struggles with Beijing
