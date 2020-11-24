German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping during talks in Beijing last year. Xi told Merkel by phone on Tuesday that Chinese economic development would benefit Germany. Photo: dpa
Xi Jinping calls for Germany, Europe to ‘remain open to Chinese companies’
- China’s leader also vowed to conclude investment deal with the EU this year during conversation with German chancellor
- Angela Merkel said she hoped to ‘put in more efforts’ to reach agreement, and to boost cooperation on trade, new energy vehicles, according to Xinhua
