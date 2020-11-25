Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, arriving at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday to attend a hearing in her extradition case. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian police officer denies trying to keep arrest warrant secret from Meng Wanzhou
- The Huawei executive’s lawyer said Meng’s rights were violated when border officers conducted an examination without telling her she was about to be arrested
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Gurvinder Dhaliwal agreed Meng could have been arrested as soon as she stepped off her flight from Hong Kong
