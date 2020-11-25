German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
EU will not be snubbed by Beijing, Chinese ambassador assures Germany
- Germany and Europe will gain momentum from China’s ‘dual circulation’ policy, ambassador Wu Ken tells business leaders and politicians
- China and the EU are upping the pace in talks on long-delayed investment treaty, he says
Topic | Xi Jinping
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters