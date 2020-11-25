Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is pictured at the Washington zoo this month. Photo: Smithsonian’s National Zoo Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is pictured at the Washington zoo this month. Photo: Smithsonian’s National Zoo
China-US relations: in turbulent times a Miracle baby panda is bringing nations together, says ambassador

  • Three-month-old giant panda cub in Washington is lauded by Chinese envoy to the US as an uplifting presence during the pandemic
  • Official naming comes after a five-day online poll that drew nearly 135,000 voters, a sign of the panda’s life in the public eye

Kinling Lo
Updated: 8:30pm, 25 Nov, 2020

