Elliott Abrams, US special representative for Iran, speaks during an interview at the US embassy in Abu Dhabi on November 12. Photo: AP
US sanctions Chinese firms, claiming they are promoting Iran’s missile programme
- Penalties imposed on Chengdu Best New Materials Co. and Zibo Elim Trade Company, as well as Russia’s Nilco Group, Elecon and Aviazapchast
- Trump administration is planning more sanctions in coming weeks related to arms, weapons of mass destruction and human rights violations
Topic | US-China relations
