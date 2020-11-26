Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home to attend the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Canadian Mountie ‘concluded FBI never got Meng Wanzhou’s phone information’, but her notes say otherwise
- Janice Vander Graaf says a colleague told her information from the Huawei executive’s devices was sent to the US, but an email led her to decide he was mistaken
- Meng’s lawyers at her extradition hearing say the handling of the evidence helps show she was the victim of a covert-evidence gathering exercise
