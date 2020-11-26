The Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang’e-5 lunar probe, at Wenchang Space Launch Centre on Tuesday. US Space Force General John Raymond said China and Russia’s capabilities included reversible jamming of GPS and communication satellites. Photo: Reuters The Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang’e-5 lunar probe, at Wenchang Space Launch Centre on Tuesday. US Space Force General John Raymond said China and Russia’s capabilities included reversible jamming of GPS and communication satellites. Photo: Reuters
The Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang’e-5 lunar probe, at Wenchang Space Launch Centre on Tuesday. US Space Force General John Raymond said China and Russia’s capabilities included reversible jamming of GPS and communication satellites. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US general describes ‘China threat’ in space as Chang’e-5 lunar mission heats up rivalry

  • US Space Force General John Raymond says America must strengthen ties with allies because space is now a ‘contested domain’
  • Chinese space leader says Beijing’s ambitions extend far beyond the moon and more exploration and retrieval missions are planned

Topic |   Space
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 4:59pm, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang’e-5 lunar probe, at Wenchang Space Launch Centre on Tuesday. US Space Force General John Raymond said China and Russia’s capabilities included reversible jamming of GPS and communication satellites. Photo: Reuters The Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang’e-5 lunar probe, at Wenchang Space Launch Centre on Tuesday. US Space Force General John Raymond said China and Russia’s capabilities included reversible jamming of GPS and communication satellites. Photo: Reuters
The Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang’e-5 lunar probe, at Wenchang Space Launch Centre on Tuesday. US Space Force General John Raymond said China and Russia’s capabilities included reversible jamming of GPS and communication satellites. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE