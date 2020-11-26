The Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang’e-5 lunar probe, at Wenchang Space Launch Centre on Tuesday. US Space Force General John Raymond said China and Russia’s capabilities included reversible jamming of GPS and communication satellites. Photo: Reuters
US general describes ‘China threat’ in space as Chang’e-5 lunar mission heats up rivalry
- US Space Force General John Raymond says America must strengthen ties with allies because space is now a ‘contested domain’
- Chinese space leader says Beijing’s ambitions extend far beyond the moon and more exploration and retrieval missions are planned
Topic | Space
The Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang’e-5 lunar probe, at Wenchang Space Launch Centre on Tuesday. US Space Force General John Raymond said China and Russia’s capabilities included reversible jamming of GPS and communication satellites. Photo: Reuters