Joe Biden has nominated career diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be US ambassador to the UN. Photo: Getty Images/AFP Joe Biden has nominated career diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be US ambassador to the UN. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Joe Biden’s UN pick signals ‘diplomacy is back’, but does this mean a new approach to China?

  • President-elect may want cooperation with Beijing on climate change, but observers say he may keep up the pressure on issues such as Hong Kong and human rights
  • Linda Thomas-Greenfield, his choice to be US ambassador to the United Nations, has signalled the new administration will take a more multilateral approach

Topic |   United Nations
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 26 Nov, 2020

