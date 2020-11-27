Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a hearing at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou: Canadian officer denies ‘cover-up’ and tailoring testimony about Meng’s phone information allegedly going to FBI
- Janice Vander Graaf described a conversation and email from a colleague, as she testified she was satisfied the Huawei executive’s phone data was not sent
- But Meng’s lawyer challenged Vander Graaf about why she could not recall the same conversation and email in an affidavit sworn last year
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a hearing at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: AP