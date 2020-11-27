Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 17th China-Asean Expo, and China-Asean Business and Investment Summit. Photo: Xinhua
‘Let’s build a digital Silk Road’: Xi Jinping looks to cement China’s ties with Asean
- Xi delivers keynote speech at China-Asean Expo in Nanning, saying the regional bloc is a priority for Beijing
- Xi’s speech and Chinese foreign minister’s trip to Japan and South Korea are set against US president-elect’s declared interest in Asia-Pacific
Topic | China-Asean relations
