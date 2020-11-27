Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 17th China-Asean Expo, and China-Asean Business and Investment Summit. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 17th China-Asean Expo, and China-Asean Business and Investment Summit. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 17th China-Asean Expo, and China-Asean Business and Investment Summit. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

‘Let’s build a digital Silk Road’: Xi Jinping looks to cement China’s ties with Asean

  • Xi delivers keynote speech at China-Asean Expo in Nanning, saying the regional bloc is a priority for Beijing
  • Xi’s speech and Chinese foreign minister’s trip to Japan and South Korea are set against US president-elect’s declared interest in Asia-Pacific

Topic |   China-Asean relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 2:53pm, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 17th China-Asean Expo, and China-Asean Business and Investment Summit. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 17th China-Asean Expo, and China-Asean Business and Investment Summit. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 17th China-Asean Expo, and China-Asean Business and Investment Summit. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE