Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a hearing at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Friday. Photo: AP Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a hearing at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Friday. Photo: AP
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a hearing at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Friday. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Meng Wanzhou case: arresting Huawei exec on plane would have been too risky, Canadian officer tells court

  • Meng’s lawyers have framed the decision to delay detention until after disembarkation as part of a covert operation to gather evidence
  • But arresting someone on a plane should be avoided if possible for safety reasons, officer testifies

Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 3:46pm, 28 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a hearing at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Friday. Photo: AP Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a hearing at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Friday. Photo: AP
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a hearing at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE