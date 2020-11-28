The United States has accused China’s Fox Hunt repatriation squads of operating in America without coordinating with the US government. Photo: Reuters The United States has accused China’s Fox Hunt repatriation squads of operating in America without coordinating with the US government. Photo: Reuters
The United States has accused China’s Fox Hunt repatriation squads of operating in America without coordinating with the US government. Photo: Reuters
China-US animosity frustrates Beijing’s ‘Fox Hunt’ for overseas fugitives

  • Beijing’s attempts to bring suspects and fugitives home is complicated by its relationships with other countries as well as claims of human rights abuses
  • 35 people remaining on the country’s most wanted list are thought to be in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Britain

William Zheng
Updated: 11:00pm, 28 Nov, 2020

