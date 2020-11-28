The United States has accused China’s Fox Hunt repatriation squads of operating in America without coordinating with the US government. Photo: Reuters
China-US animosity frustrates Beijing’s ‘Fox Hunt’ for overseas fugitives
- Beijing’s attempts to bring suspects and fugitives home is complicated by its relationships with other countries as well as claims of human rights abuses
- 35 people remaining on the country’s most wanted list are thought to be in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Britain
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
