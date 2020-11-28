Footage of US president-elect Joe Biden is broadcast at a department store in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden could be biggest risk to Chinese economy next year if he puts sanctions on certain industries, says leading economist
- Former central bank adviser David Li says president-elect may continue hardline approach by targeting certain sectors
- Li also says planners must consider prospect that Donald Trump will make a comeback in four years’ time
Topic | US-China relations
Footage of US president-elect Joe Biden is broadcast at a department store in Beijing. Photo: Reuters