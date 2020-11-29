Beijing should engage with the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Chinese advisers say. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden presidency could reopen a window of opportunity for China: analysts
- US-China relations can be turned around to prevent a new cold war, according to Chinese strategists and advisers
- Beijing should prolong the opportunity as long as possible by improving external relations, they say
Topic | China trade
