A pedestrian passes an EE store advertising 5G network capabilities in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The U.K. is considering a ban on the installation of Huawei Technologies Co. 5G equipment as soon as next year to appease hawks pushing for tighter restrictions on the Chinese network equipment maker, according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Britain turns to Japanese telecoms firm NEC after banning China’s Huawei from 5G network
- UK restates commitment to banning ‘high-risk’ vendors as it says operators must stop installing Huawei equipment by September next year
- London decided to ban the Chinese telecoms giant in July amid heightened tensions with Beijing over Hong Kong
Topic | Huawei
