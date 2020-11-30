Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned a tweet by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman. Photo: AAP
Australian fury at China foreign ministry tweet of doctored war crime
- Controversial spokesman Zhao Lijian draws furious response from Canberra over ‘falsified and outrageous’ Twitter post
- Exchange follows Brereton report findings of 39 unlawful killings by Australia’s troops in Afghanistan
Topic | Diplomacy
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned a tweet by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman. Photo: AAP