Anti-extradition bill protesters take to the streets Hong Kong in 2019. Beijing introduced the national security law a year later. Photo: Sam Tsang
China bars four US NGO workers from entry in Hong Kong tit-for-tat
- Beijing responds to similar action taken against four Chinese officials over the introduction of the national security law
- China will also take action if reported US raids on Chinese ships and planes continue, foreign ministry says
Topic | US-China relations
Anti-extradition bill protesters take to the streets Hong Kong in 2019. Beijing introduced the national security law a year later. Photo: Sam Tsang