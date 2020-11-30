The ASPI identified and mapped more than 380 suspected detention facilities in Xinjiang that have been built or expanded since 2017. Photo: AFP
Australian researcher hits back Chinese tabloid over Xinjiang report
- ASPI analyst says Global Times’ attempt to debunk report on the far western region amounts to ‘lies’
- ASPI has mapped more than 380 suspected detention facilities in Xinjiang that it says have been built or expanded since 2017
Topic | Xinjiang
The ASPI identified and mapped more than 380 suspected detention facilities in Xinjiang that have been built or expanded since 2017. Photo: AFP