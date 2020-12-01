Soldiers from China’s People's Liberation Army march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow in June. Photo: Host photo agency via Reuters
Nato must focus harder on China’s military rise, urges report
- Document containing proposals for reforming the Atlantic alliance comes after Nato was branded ‘brain-dead’ by French President Macron last year
- Recommendations range from maintaining a technological advantage over China to forging closer ties with countries like Australia
Topic | US-China relations
