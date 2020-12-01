The South China Morning Post’s China Conference: US is a virtual two-day discussion which opens on Tuesday, December 1 at 8am Eastern Standard time. Photo: AP The South China Morning Post’s China Conference: US is a virtual two-day discussion which opens on Tuesday, December 1 at 8am Eastern Standard time. Photo: AP
The South China Morning Post’s China Conference: US is a virtual two-day discussion which opens on Tuesday, December 1 at 8am Eastern Standard time. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: Two-day virtual conference features stellar speaker line-up

  • High-profile panel to address likely effects of Biden presidency with an emphasis on diplomacy, trade, technology and immigration
  • Hong Kong is also expected to feature in wide-ranging discussions

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 12:07pm, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The South China Morning Post’s China Conference: US is a virtual two-day discussion which opens on Tuesday, December 1 at 8am Eastern Standard time. Photo: AP The South China Morning Post’s China Conference: US is a virtual two-day discussion which opens on Tuesday, December 1 at 8am Eastern Standard time. Photo: AP
The South China Morning Post’s China Conference: US is a virtual two-day discussion which opens on Tuesday, December 1 at 8am Eastern Standard time. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE