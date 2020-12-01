The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has recommended a continuation of President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance towards China in its latest report. Photo: AFP The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has recommended a continuation of President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance towards China in its latest report. Photo: AFP
The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has recommended a continuation of President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance towards China in its latest report. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US lawmakers urged to put ‘reciprocity’ at heart of China relationship

  • Congressional advisory body recommends continuation of Trump administration’s policy towards Beijing
  • More than a dozen recommendations call for a more aggressive approach from Washington in US-China relations

Topic |   US-China decoupling
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 11:45pm, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has recommended a continuation of President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance towards China in its latest report. Photo: AFP The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has recommended a continuation of President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance towards China in its latest report. Photo: AFP
The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has recommended a continuation of President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance towards China in its latest report. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE